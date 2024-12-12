‘Just living my dream’: D Gukesh becomes world chess champion, Prime Minister Modi hails ‘historic feat’

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh made history on December 12 by becoming the youngest-ever world chess champion at 18, defeating reigning title-holder Ding Liren in a dramatic final game. This marks the beginning of a new era of chess dominance for India, continuing the remarkable legacy of the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

Gukesh is the second Indian to win this coveted title, after Anand, who had taken the championship five times in his glittering career. In “semi-retirement” now, at the age of 55, Anand played a vital role in mentoring Gukesh at his chess academy in Chennai.

“I am just living my dream,” said D Gukesh, barely hours after he was crowned world chess champion. This young player was a record-breaker with his incredible victory, making him the youngest player to have ever won the championship. Still, Gukesh remained humble and let his down-to-earth nature shine through.

The match concluded with an electrifying finale when Gukesh beat China’s Ding Liren in the 14th and final game of the battle, securing a historic title.

“I have been dreaming to have this for the past 10 years. So, I’m glad that I’m able to make it happen.” Gukesh after his exceptional victory said, “I got little emotional because I was not so sure about winning but when that chance arose, I just took that chance.

“I’ve been dreaming about this moment since I was 6 or 7 years old. Every chess player aspires to achieve this. I’m living my dream. I want to thank God for this journey from the Candidates to the championship,” he continued, also giving a nod to his opponent, Liren.

“To me, Ding is a true world champion. He fought valiantly, and I feel for him and his team. I want to express my gratitude to him,” Gukesh added.

Speaking about his parents, Gukesh said, “The dream of winning the World Chess Championship is bigger for them than for me.”

Post-match, Liren said, “It took time to realise that I have erred. I feel that it is my best tournament of the year. In my opinion, it’s not bad. Maybe in certain situations, things didn’t go right. On the whole, it is a good result. I have nothing to regret.”

PM Modi congratulates Gukesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated D Gukesh on his historic achievement and said that with this victory, D Gukesh has not only secured his name in the pages of chess history but has also inspired millions of young people to dream big and strive for excellence.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work, and unwavering determination.”

“His victory does not only mark the history of chess but also inspires millions of young minds to dream big and work for excellence. Wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” the PM added.

Gukesh earned 7.5 points to Liren’s 6.5, winning the final classical time control game that seemed destined for a draw for most of the match. As the titleholder, Gukesh will take home a significant portion of the $2.5 million prize fund.

(With inputs from PTI)