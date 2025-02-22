'Just look at it...': Jaishankar draws lessons from Hanuman's diplomacy for India's foreign policy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted Hanuman’s exceptional diplomatic skills, drawing parallels between the mythological figure’s strategies and modern foreign policy. Speaking at the Delhi University Literature Festival, he emphasized Hanuman's ability to navigate hostile territories, win allies, and assess enemy dynamics — qualities that remain relevant in today's geopolitical landscape.

"Hanumanji, just look at it — he is being sent by Prabhu Shri Ram to a hostile territory. Go there, figure out the lay of the land. The most difficult part is meeting Sita and keeping up her morale," Jaishankar said in a conversation with economist Sanjeev Sanyal. He noted Hanuman’s ability to enter Ravan’s court, analyze its power structure, and form strategies — hallmarks of effective diplomacy.

#WATCH | At Delhi University Literature Festival, EAM S Jaishankar says, "Hanumanji, just look at it, he is being sent by Prabhu Shri Ram to a hostile territory. Say, go there, kind of figure out the lay of the land... The most difficult part of it is actually going and meeting… pic.twitter.com/v5LsqR375F — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2025

Jaishankar connected these ancient lessons to India’s current foreign policy, stating that the country is actively building alliances and coalitions to navigate global challenges. "Now, what are we trying to do today in Bharat? We are trying to increase our number of friends, bringing together different countries — even those who may not be on the same page — and working toward a common goal," he said.

Beyond mythology, Jaishankar also reflected on modern diplomacy, particularly the strong rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. He noted that their shared nationalist ideologies fostered mutual respect, unlike Trump’s often rocky relationships with other world leaders.

"The Prime Minister was in Washington among the earliest world leaders to be invited by President Trump in his second term. With all objectivity, I thought it went very well," Jaishankar remarked. "Modi is a strong nationalist. Trump is an American nationalist. Nationalists respect each other — Trump accepts that Modi is in it for India, and Modi accepts that Trump is in it for America."

'USAID was allowed in good faith'

He also addressed concerns about USAID’s activities in India, referencing claims from the Trump administration that some operations may have been conducted in "bad faith." "This is concerning," Jaishankar stated. "USAID was allowed here in good faith, but now suggestions are being laid out from America that there were activities in bad faith. If there is something to it, the country should know who is involved."

By blending ancient wisdom with contemporary geopolitics, Jaishankar underscored the importance of diplomacy, strategic alliances, and national interest in shaping India’s foreign policy.