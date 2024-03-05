Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigns from Calcutta High Court, set to join BJP on March 7

Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has announced his resignation and disclosed his intention to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He confirmed his BJP affiliation, scheduled for March 7, asserting that the BJP is the sole party capable of opposing the Trinamool Congress. Regarding his role within the party, Gangopadhyay mentioned that the decision would be determined by the party's high command.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who had earlier announced his resignation from the Calcutta High Court, confirmed his departure on Tuesday, stating that he had completed his duties as a judge. Despite pleas from lawyers and litigants to reconsider his decision, Justice Gangopadhyay asserted that he had other pursuits to pursue. He mentioned that he would reveal his future plans at a later time.

Addressing the media in Kolkata, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "very hardworking man" and expressed his inspiration to enter electoral politics, ironically attributing it to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"Trinamool is imploding... it means corruption. PM Modi is a very hardworking man and he is trying to do something for this country," he said while taking a jibe at the other opposition parties, "I believe in God and religion, but CPIM does not and the Congress is the zamindari of one family."

After announcing his decision to resign, Justice Gangopadhyay received a political invitation from Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. In response, he acknowledged Ghosh as a good human being, despite the political differences reflected in Ghosh's statements against him.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, known for his significant rulings on education-related matters in West Bengal, refrained from commenting on his potential entry into politics. He expressed his intention to address all media inquiries after submitting his resignation. Having practiced law at the high court for 24 years, he joined the Calcutta High Court as an additional judge on May 2, 2018.

Elevated to the position of a permanent judge on July 30, 2020, as per information available on the high court's website, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had a distinguished career at the Calcutta High Court.