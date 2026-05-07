Kailash Mansarovar Yatra gets costlier by 20%; here’s how much it will now cost you

Along with the physical demands that are pretty much a given during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, pilgrims must now also consider the monetary demands of the pilgrimage. The cost of the yatra has gone up by 20 per cent due to currency fluctuations.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra fee increased from Rs 1.74 lakh last year to Rs 2.09 lakh this year, according to officials. The total cost for the Indian leg of the journey stands at Rs 65,000 per pilgrim.

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The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) that manages the Indian leg revised its charges, and will now charge Rs 8,000 for transport, lodging and guides. The Ministry of External Affairs collects the fees for the Tibetan leg – which covers visa fees, medical expenses, and other related costs – in dollars.

The rate of the US dollar as well as the revised rates increased the price of the yatra.

The annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Lipulekh Pass in Pithoragarh district is scheduled to commence on July 4. Registration for the journey with the revised fee is underway.

This year 10 batches, with 50 pilgrims each, will participate in the yatra this year.

Hindus believe Mount Kailash is the abode of Lord Shiva and consider the circumambulation of the peak and a dip in the lake essential for salvation.

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HOW TO APPLY FOR KAILASH MANSAROVAR YATRA

You must visit the kmy.gov.in website

Fill the online application form along with the indemnity bond, the consent for cremation, and the helicopter evacuation undertaking

You must also provide your details, along with a passport-size photograph and a valid passport

You must submit the medical fitness certificate

Pay the registration fee and submit

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

The following applicants will be eligible for the process:

Must be an Indian citizen

Must possess Indian passport valid for 6 months as on Sept 1 of the current year

Should be minimum 18 and maximum 70 years on January 1 of current year

Should have Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25 or less

Should be physically fit and medically healthy for the yatra

Foreign nationals and OCI card holders are not eligible to apply.