Vijay’s affidavit: 'Thalapathi' declares ₹1.2 cr gold; wife Sangeetha owns gold worth ₹4.07 cr

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay has declared gold holdings worth around ₹1.20 crore in his election affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to the affidavit and ADR/MyNeta records, Vijay owns 883 grams of gold valued at approximately ₹1.20 crore. The disclosures also show that he has declared silver articles worth around ₹15 lakh as part of his movable assets portfolio.

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A larger portion of the family’s jewellery and precious metal holdings is in the name of his wife, Sangeetha Vijay. The affidavit states that Sangeetha Vijay owns 3,132 grams — or around 3.1 kilograms — of gold valued at nearly ₹4.07 crore.

Apart from gold, Sangeetha Vijay has also declared 2 kilograms of silver worth around ₹4.75 lakh. The affidavit further lists diamonds weighing 134.91 carats valued at approximately ₹1 crore.

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The disclosures became public after Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam made a major electoral breakthrough in its maiden Assembly election contest. TVK won 108 out of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, emerging as the single largest party in the Assembly and firmly establishing Vijay as a major political force in the state.

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According to the affidavit, Vijay has declared total assets worth nearly ₹624 crore, including movable assets of ₹404.58 crore and immovable assets estimated between ₹198.92 crore and ₹220.15 crore.

Bank deposits

The affidavit shows that a substantial part of Vijay’s wealth is held through bank deposits and fixed deposits. More than ₹313 crore is reportedly parked across savings accounts and fixed deposits with Indian Overseas Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India.

MUST READ: Vijay's Rs 624 crore wealth, just 0.04% in stocks: What he holds in equities

Luxury cars

The actor-politician has also declared a luxury vehicle collection valued at around ₹13.52 crore. The list includes a Lexus 350 worth ₹3.01 crore, a BMW i7 valued at ₹2 crore, a Tata Caravan valued at ₹6 crore and a Toyota Vellfire among other vehicles.

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Vijay’s affidavit additionally reveals extensive real estate holdings across Chennai and nearby regions. His residential properties are collectively valued at around ₹115 crore, including assets in Neelankarai, Mylapore, Saligramam, Oorur, Sholinganallur, Padur and Korattur. He has also declared commercial properties worth ₹82.8 crore and land assets valued at around ₹22 crore.

For FY25, Vijay reported annual income of ₹184.53 crore from self-employment, rental income and interest earnings.

The financial disclosures come at a time when Vijay is positioning TVK as a welfare-focused alternative in Tamil Nadu politics. During the Assembly campaign, the party unveiled a series of high-impact promises aimed at women, youth, farmers and low-income households.

TVK manifesto

Among the key assurances in the TVK manifesto were ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance for women below 60 years, 8 grams of gold for marriage assistance schemes, six free LPG cylinders annually per family, and free silk sarees for indigent brides.

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The party also promised interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh for women-led self-help groups, ₹15,000 annual assistance for mothers of children studying in government and aided schools, and higher education loans up to ₹20 lakh.

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TVK further pledged five lakh new government jobs, unemployment assistance for graduates, ₹3,000 monthly pension for senior citizens and differently-abled persons, free annual health check-ups, and a ₹25 lakh family health insurance scheme.

Vijay had campaigned heavily on corruption-free governance, faster public service delivery, and ease of doing business during what was his maiden electoral battle against the ruling DMK-led alliance.