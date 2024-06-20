Kallakurichi: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after drinking toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu

At least 25 people died and over 60 were hospitalized after consuming toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, officials said on Thursday. They fear the death toll might rise.

Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prasanth visited the patients at the Government Medical College Hospital.

A total of 74 people (67 men, 6 women, and 1 transgender person) developed health issues due to the consumption of illicit liquor, according to state minister EV Velu. Officials said on June 18, several men, mostly daily wage labourers from Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district, allegedly consumed spurious liquor sold in packets and sachets. By night, many of them started experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ache, and irritation in the eyes. They were then rushed to hospitals.



The Tamil Nadu Police arrested a man named Govindaraj, also known as Kannukutty, who was selling alcohol. The officials also seized 200 litres of liquor from him. Upon testing, the samples were found to contain methanol, according to a statement by the government.

Related Articles

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the incident and stated that actions have been taken against officials who failed to prevent it.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear about the deaths in Kallakurichi due to adulterated liquor. Those responsible have been arrested. Action has also been taken against negligent officials," Stalin said in a post on X.

"Immediate action will be taken if the public reports such crimes. We will suppress these societal threats with an iron fist," he added.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi offered condolences and wished the victims a speedy recovery.

"I was shocked to learn about the deaths in Kallakurichi due to counterfeit liquor. Many others are in critical condition. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to those hospitalized," stated a post from Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan.

The governor also expressed concern over recurring reports of deaths from spurious liquor across the state.

"Reports of deaths from spurious liquor from different parts of our state reflect ongoing issues in curbing illicit alcohol production and consumption. This is a serious concern," the post further stated.