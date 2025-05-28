Business Today
After Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 deal with DMK, Kamal Haasan set to enter Rajya Sabha

With the DMK holding 134 MLAs, they are expected to secure four out of six seats, while AIADMK-BJP is likely to get two. Elections for eight Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled for 19 June.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 28, 2025 12:11 PM IST
SUMMARY
  • Kamal Haasan joins DMK-led alliance for Rajya Sabha berth
  • Tamil Nadu to elect six Rajya Sabha members on 19 June
  • DMK likely to secure four seats, AIADMK two seats

Kamal Haasan, the leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and a renowned actor, is on the cusp of entering the Rajya Sabha, following a strategic alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu. The elections for eight Rajya Sabha seats, including six from Tamil Nadu and two from Assam, will be held on 19 June. This development comes after Haasan's party joined the DMK-led coalition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, cementing a political partnership that offers him a Rajya Sabha berth instead of a Lok Sabha contest.

The DMK, boasting 134 MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, is anticipated to secure four of the six available Rajya Sabha seats. The remaining two seats are likely to be claimed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which has rekindled its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This allocation reflects the current political landscape and assembly strength in the region.

Despite receiving the choice to run for a Lok Sabha seat, Haasan decided against it, opting to support the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu. He emphasised that his decision to join the DMK-led bloc was motivated by national interest rather than personal political ambitions. Initially, Haasan launched the MNM in 2018 as a political alternative to Tamil Nadu's dominant Dravidian parties, the DMK and AIADMK.

Haasan has hinted at his potential debut in Parliament earlier this year, expressing confidence in his future role. "In this year, our voice will be heard in Parliament. Next year, your voice will be heard in the State Assembly," he stated, projecting both optimism and ambition for his political career. This move marks a significant shift for the actor-politician as he prepares to enter the upper house of Parliament.

The current term for six MPs from Tamil Nadu, including Anbumani Ramadoss and M Shanmugam, is set to expire on 25 July. This impending vacancy sets the stage for the upcoming elections. Haasan's alignment with the DMK represents a notable development in Tamil Nadu's political dynamics, potentially influencing the future direction of regional politics as well as his career.

Published on: May 28, 2025 12:11 PM IST
