Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil secure place in BJP’s 5th list of candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its fifth list of 111 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Notable personalities like actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, along with party spokesperson Sambit Patra and newcomer Naveen Jindal, feature prominently in this list.

In a notable move, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been nominated as a candidate from the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP has announced the nomination of Ramayan actor Arun Govil from the Meerut constituency. Additionally, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has been chosen as the candidate for the Tamluk constituency.

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur. However, General VK Singh has been replaced as the candidate for the Ghaziabad constituency.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is set to contest from the Puri constituency. Meanwhile, Varun Gandhi has been dropped from the candidate list, and Jitin Prasad has been named as his replacement.

Former Congress MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal will contest from the Kurukshetra constituency. Sita Soren, who recently resigned from her post as the Jama legislator of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has been nominated as a candidate from Dumka.