Kanpur: Minor NEET aspirant raped, blackmailed by 2 popular coaching teachers

A disturbing case of sexual assault and blackmail has come to light in Kanpur, where a minor girl, preparing for the NEET medical entrance exam, was allegedly raped and blackmailed by two well-known teachers from a popular coaching institute.

The victim had enrolled in the coaching institute to prepare for the highly competitive medical entrance exam. The two accused allegedly took advantage of the girl's vulnerability and subjected her to repeated sexual assaults.

The accused teachers allegedly threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed the ordeal to anyone.

The incident took place in January 2024 when the girl, who was a student at the teacher's coaching center, was invited to his house for a "party". However, once she arrived, she found herself alone with the teacher, who allegedly drugged and raped her.

The primary accused, Sahil Siddiqui (32), a biology teacher, reportedly lured the girl to his residence under the pretext of providing additional coaching. Once there, he allegedly drugged and raped her, and subsequently blackmailed her into silence.

The victim was further subjected to sexual assault by Vikas Porwal (39), a chemistry teacher at the same institute, during parties held at Siddiqui's residence. The victim was allegedly held captive at the residence and coerced into attending these parties.

The student stated she had returned home to visit her parents around Holi when Siddiqui called her and threatened to harm her family if she didn't come back.

A video of Siddiqui's alleged sexual harassment of another student recently went viral, resulting in his release on bail. An official confirmed that this incident empowered the student to overcome her fear and file a police complaint on Thursday.

The police have registered a case against both accused teachers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Pandey said, "The student told us she was raped by the accused on separate occasions. A case has been registered and the two men have been arrested and are being questioned. The student was a minor at the time and has requested us not to share too many details."