Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates KWIN city to boost industry, infrastructure

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, and Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil inaugurated KWIN city at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru today.

KWIN city, short for Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation city, spans across 5,800 acres and is poised to transform Karnataka’s business landscape. Located between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur, it is a 45-minute drive from Bengaluru Airport, 50 km from the city center, and 5 km from the Bengaluru-Pune Greenfield Expressway.

Related Articles

With a well-planned intra- and inter-city transport system, KWIN city aims to reduce congestion and improve convenience, offering excellent connectivity via the Bangalore-Hubli-Mumbai Express rail route and its proximity to National Highways 44 and 648.

Siddaramaiah expressed his vision for the new city, and said “KWIN city represents Karnataka’s bold vision for the future—a state-of-the-art hub for knowledge, health, innovation, and research. We are creating an ecosystem that will drive economic growth, attract global talent, and foster groundbreaking advancements. KWIN city is not just a project; it is a testament to our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and the well-being of our citizens. We are proud to lead the way in establishing Karnataka as a global leader in innovation and development.”

Talking about the economic impact, Patil said, “KWIN city is a transformative initiative that underscores Karnataka’s commitment to fostering a robust business ecosystem. With this city, we are setting the stage for unparalleled industrial growth and development. This project will not only attract significant domestic and international investment but also create vast employment opportunities, driving economic prosperity. KWIN city will be a beacon of industrial excellence, showcasing Karnataka’s strategic vision and dedication to becoming a global innovation powerhouse.”

KWIN city envisions creating a vibrant, green metropolis spread designed to accommodate 500,000 residents. The city will feature a solar farm spanning 465 acres, capable of generating 0.69 million MWh to meet its entire energy needs. Additionally, KWIN city will harness 50% of its water requirements through an advanced rainwater harvesting system, with an extra 20% supplied by borewells, ensuring a sustainable and self-sufficient water supply.

As a planned city, KWIN will offer a new-age, sustainable lifestyle by integrating state-of-the-art technology with eco-friendly infrastructure, setting an example for smart cities of the future with self-sufficient water and electricity systems.

Key districts driving KWIN city’s vision

Knowledge District: KWIN city aspires to establish a premier education hub featuring modern curricula and top national and international institutions. Leveraging UGC regulations, the city aims to attract the top 500 foreign educational institutions to operate campuses in India, fostering academia-industry partnerships that will propel Karnataka to the forefront of global education.

Health District: Featuring a Life Sciences Park, KWIN city will position itself as Asia’s leading academic medical hub, shaping the future of healthcare by attracting top national and international hospitals. This initiative will elevate Karnataka’s standing in medicine, both domestically and internationally, making it a beacon for healthcare excellence.

Innovation District: KWIN city will cater to emerging themes in sunrise sectors such as life sciences, future mobility, semiconductors, advanced materials, advanced manufacturing, and aerospace, defence, and space technology. By adapting to global trends and market demands, KWIN city aims to bolster Karnataka’s role in the broader business landscape, fostering an environment of continuous innovation.

Research District: Dedicated to enhancing biopharmaceutical and scientific research, KWIN city will incorporate cutting-edge technology to establish clinical trial centers and research labs. It will encourage the dissemination of research findings through publications, seminars, and public lectures, contributing significantly to the global knowledge economy.

KWIN city’s strategic vision is guided by an advisory board of notable personalities, including Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Chairperson, Biocon), Dr. Devi Shetty (Founder, Narayana Health), Ranch Kimball (Board Trustee, Boston University), Thomas Osha (Executive Vice-President, Wexford Science and Technology), Mohandas Pai (Former CFO and Board Member, Infosys), Nikhil Kamath (Co-Founder, Zerodha), Prashant Prakash (Partner, Accel), Dr. Vivek Jawali (Chief Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon), Stephen S Ekker (Associate Dean of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, UT Austin), and Dominique Rossin (Provost of Ecole Polytechnique, Vice-President for Education at Institut Polytechnique de Paris).