Business Today
Karnataka govt changes Ramanagara district name to Bengaluru South

Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar led a delegation that submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to change the district's name to Bengaluru South.

The Karnataka state cabinet has approved the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South. This decision was announced by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, as reported by news agency ANI.

Ramanagara district, which includes five taluks – Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Harohalli – will be renamed Bengaluru South district. According to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, this change will help these taluks benefit from the international reputation of Bengaluru.

Published on: Jul 26, 2024, 4:33 PM IST
