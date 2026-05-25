Karnataka suspense back: Shivakumar as CM, Siddaramaiah to Rajya Sabha? Crucial meeting tomorrow

Discussions of a leadership change within the Karnataka Congress have once again intensified.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have been summoned to Delhi, where a crucial meeting will be held at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Tuesday morning. Rahul Gandhi will also be present at the meeting, AajTak reported on Monday.

Advertisement

When Congress won a landslide victory in Karnataka in 2023, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were among the top contenders for the chief minister post. After days of lobbying, Siddaramaiah, a prominent figure from the AHINDA (OBC, Minority, and Dalit) community, got the top job.

The Congress high command, however, reportedly devised a formula: Siddaramaiah was appointed Chief Minister, and Shivakumar, a prominent Vokkaliga leader who held the party together during difficult times, was appointed Deputy Chief Minister. It was also reported that the high command had come up with a formula under which Siddaramaiah was to be served for 2.5 years, and then Shivakumar would take over as the CM.

Siddaramaiah completed 2.5 years as chief minister in November 2025. Last year, while there were murmurs, nothing came out on the leadership change then.

Advertisement

That promise and the Kerala connection

Shivakumar was told that the leadership issue would be resolved after the Kerala elections. The Kerala elections have already been held. That means that the time has now come. This makes this Delhi meeting extremely important.

What is the Tuesday meeting?

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been summoned to Delhi. The meeting will take place at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 11 am.

This is not a routine meeting.

Sources told AajTak that the meeting will discuss Karnataka's leadership and preparations for the 2028 assembly elections. The high command feels a fresh start is needed within the government to ensure everything is on track by 2028.

Three paths that are on the table

Advertisement

The first option is to keep the government the same, just change the ministers.

The least disruptive approach is simply a cabinet reshuffle. Ministers who are not performing well should be removed. To improve the caste equation, AHINDA should be given more space. Shivakumar's input should also be included. This means that this change will not be imposed from above, but will be made with the consent of both leaders.

The second option is for Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister.

This is the most discussed issue: DK Shivakumar should be made Chief Minister, and Siddaramaiah should be sent to the Rajya Sabha. Shivakumar's associates should be given places in the new cabinet.

This will send a clear political message that those who work hard for the party are rewarded. It will also attempt to bring the two factions of the party together before 2028.

The third way is Mallikarjun Kharge's visit to Karnataka.

This is the least likely option. If the two leaders fail to reach an agreement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge should be appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka. Kharge himself is from Karnataka and has long harbored a desire to become the Chief Minister.

Advertisement

But there's a problem. If Kharge goes to Karnataka, the entire Congress structure in Delhi will be shaken, and Rahul Gandhi will have to form a new national leadership team. Therefore, this third path is highly unlikely.

What else is going on?

Meanwhile, political activity has intensified in Karnataka regarding the three Rajya Sabha seats and nine Legislative Council seats. Party equations and factionalism may once again emerge regarding the selection of candidates.

The Karnataka Congress has previously witnessed numerous statements, speculation, and internal conflicts regarding leadership. This meeting in Delhi is considered extremely important. The party faces challenges not only in deciding on leadership but also in balancing caste equations, organisational balance, and preparing for the 2028 elections.