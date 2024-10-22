Karni Sena issues reward for Lawrence Bishnoi's encounter, 'will give Rs 1,11,11,111 to any police officer...' 

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has announced a substantial reward for the encounter of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The announcement follows a recent confession by Bishnoi's gang regarding the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai.

Raj Shekhawat, the national president of Kshatriya Karni Sena, unveiled a reward of Rs 1,11,11,111 for any police officer who successfully executes Bishnoi.

In a video statement, Shekhawat targeted both the central government and the Gujarat administration for their perceived failure to curb the escalating criminal activities linked to Bishnoi. He emphasised that the gang leader bears responsibility for multiple violent acts, including the assassination of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the former chief of the Karni Sena, who was shot in Jaipur on December 5, 2023. The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility shortly after Gogamedi's death.

Despite being imprisoned, Lawrence Bishnoi remains deeply entrenched in a network of criminal operations that have sparked widespread concern. He is also accused of conspiring to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with a shooting incident occurring outside Khan's residence in April 2024 that was attributed to Bishnoi's gang.

The fallout from these incidents has drawn sharp reactions. Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the slain Baba Siddique, has defiantly vowed to oppose any threats stemming from the gang. He asserted that while the killers of his father may now seek to intimidate him, he will not relent.

The ongoing activities of Bishnoi's gang pose escalating security concerns, particularly for individuals associated with its victims. Reports suggest that Bishnoi's operations extend beyond Indian borders, with alleged involvement in shootings targeting individuals overseas, further complicating the scope of his criminal enterprise.