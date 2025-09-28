Actor-turned-politician and TVK president Vijay, whose rally on Saturday night ended in tragedy, said he was “deeply anguished” over the incident. He announced that his party would provide ₹20 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh to those injured as reported by PTI.

“It is not a huge amount for the loss you have suffered. I know your loss cannot be replaced. It is an irreparable loss. However, it is my duty to stand next to you in this hour and share your grief,” Vijay said in a social media post. He added that he would pray for the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment and assured that his party workers would provide support in hospitals.

என் நெஞ்சில் குடியிருக்கும் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம்.



கற்பனைக்கும் எட்டாத வகையில், கரூரில் நேற்று நிகழ்ந்ததை நினைத்து, இதயமும் மனதும் மிகமிகக் கனத்துப் போயிருக்கும் சூழல். நம் உறவுகளை இழந்து தவிக்கும் பெருந்துயர்மிகு மனநிலையில், என் மனம் படுகிற வேதனையை எப்படிச் சொல்வதென்றே… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund for the families of those killed and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Sharing his condolences on X, he said, “The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.””

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also announced ₹10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for those injured, directing all available doctors and health officials to report immediately.

The stampede occurred during Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur on September 27, where more than 27,000 people had gathered despite permission for 10,000. The chaos began when a tree crowded with supporters collapsed near the stage, triggering panic among the dehydrated crowd that had been waiting since morning. At least 39 people were killed and over 150 injured in what is now among the worst political rally disasters in recent Indian history.

Witnesses said ambulances struggled to reach victims through the packed venue. While Vijay continued speaking briefly, apparently unaware of the extent of the disaster, he later halted his address, distributed water bottles to fans, and appealed for police assistance before leaving for Chennai.

A judicial inquiry led by retired judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan has been ordered to probe the tragedy, while the Union Home Ministry has sought a report. Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to CM Stalin and offered central assistance.

Top police officials have acknowledged lapses in crowd control. One officer admitted, “It was chaos long before he got there.”

The rally had capped a day of fiery campaigning, during which Vijay had accused the ruling DMK of cutting his mic at earlier events. In Karur, he thanked the police at the start of his speech but ended by blaming them for imposing “unnecessary restrictions.”