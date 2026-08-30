'Kashmir is not a punchline': J&K Peace Forum hits out at Samay Raina and Sharon Verma 

During the episode, host Samay Raina initiated the exchange by poking fun at Sharon Verma's Bihari heritage and stereotyping labor migration from the state, saying, "She is from Bihar. She is so Bihari; she thinks 'Ebola' means someone said something," before adding, "Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai in search of a job. Just Bihari things."

Verma fired back with sharp comebacks targeting Raina's Kashmiri identity, quipping, "Samay is so Kashmiri; he loves getting stoned." She followed up with another remark regarding her move to Mumbai, stating, "At least, I left my state by my choice."

The exchange drew instant backlash online as social media users highlighted how the commentary trivialised the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s as well as the struggles of Bihari migrants.

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Taking strong exception to the episode, Satish Mahaldar, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Peace Forum, issued a stern statement emphasizing that artistic freedom must come with civic accountability.

"We believe that comedy must have freedom, but freedom must also carry responsibility. Bihar is not an insult. Kashmir is not a punchline. And the displacement and suffering of Kashmiri Pandits cannot be reduced to a convenient joke, social-media clip or publicity moment," Mahaldar said.

He noted that the Kashmiri Pandit community has endured decades of trauma, adding that even Raina has previously spoken about his own family’s personal experience of fleeing the Valley.

"For more than three decades, Kashmiri Pandits have lived with the consequences of displacement, separation from ancestral homes and the loss of a sense of belonging. Even Samay Raina has publicly spoken about his family's experience of displacement and the trauma associated with leaving Kashmir. That is precisely why the present controversy deserves a mature response. We are not asking for censorship. We are asking for sensitivity," Mahaldar said.

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The forum chief also warned against using the controversy to divide communities along ethnic or regional lines. "We also reject attempts to turn this controversy into hostility between Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims, or between Kashmiris and Biharis. No entire community should be judged by the words of an individual. Kashmir's history is complicated and its future must be built on truth, reconciliation, justice and mutual dignity," he added.

Political leaders across parties also voiced their dismay over the broadcast. Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Singh Malik condemned the remarks while speaking to reporters, urging artists to exercise restraint. "They should take care of the sentiments of the people. One should not make remarks against the sentiments of the people of any region, and if they do, then it's wrong," Malik said.