'Keep my religion out': Bengal BJP leaders in trouble after 'Khalistani' jibe on IPS officer

Upset over “Khalistani” jibe, an IPS officer confronted a group of protesting West Bengal BJP leaders, which included Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, asking them leave his faith alone.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows SSP (IB) Jaspreet Singh, a 2016-batch IPS officer, upset at BJP leaders for the religious remark. Led by Adhikari, the protesters were on way to Sandeshkhali, when they were stopped by the police. In the confrontation that followed, one of the protesters apparently called the senior police officer on duty a "Khalistani".

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sikh body SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) and the Congress have criticised the party for the slur. The BJP, however, has denied the allegation, and accused the police of being 'subservient' to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The incident has snowballed into a fresh confrontation between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress after Sandeshkhali, which is at the centre of a separate political row..

This is shameful beyond words.



BJP workers in West Bengal are calling a Sikh IPS officer Khalistani just because he is doing his duty. Is this what BJP thinks about Sikhs?



A strong action should be taken against those trying to create this hooliganism and portraying Sikhs as… pic.twitter.com/VBIyolY2cW — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) February 20, 2024

Singh said, “I will take action on this. Just because I am wearing a turban, you assumed I am a Khalistani? You cannot say anything about my religion. Has anybody said anything about your religion? Then why did you comment on my religion?.”

We, the West Bengal Police fraternity, are outraged to share this video, where one of our own officers was called ‘Khalistani’ by the state's Leader of the Opposition. His ‘fault’: he is both a proud Sikh, and a capable police officer who was trying to enforce the law…(1/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) February 20, 2024

"One of our own officers was called 'Khalistani' by the state's Leader of the Opposition. His 'fault': he is both a proud Sikh, and a capable police officer who was trying to enforce the law… this comment is as much malicious and racial as it is communally inciting. It is a criminal act," read a series of posts from the official handle of the state police.