Kejriwal could get interim bail due to Lok Sabha polls, says SC

The Supreme Court informed the Enforcement Directorate that they could think about granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal due to the upcoming elections.

The top court instructed the ED lawyer to be ready to discuss this issue when the case is heard on Tuesday.

“We may grant or we may not grant. But we must be open to you as neither side should be taken by surprise," the top court said.

The court requested the ED to suggest potential conditions for Arvind Kejriwal if he's granted interim bail as the Delhi chief minister. It also asked the ED to think about whether Kejriwal should be handling official paperwork given his position.

"Please also take instructions - we are not saying anything (on whether bail will be granted or not) - we would like to consider grant of interim bail because of elections. Dr. Singhvi don't start without even hearing us - we may or may not grant. We are going to hear you. We must be open to you, because neither side should be taken by surprise. Second ... Because of the position you (Kejriwal) hold, whether you should be signing any files? We are being open, do not assume anything ... Do not read anything into it! We are not saying either way," Justice Khanna said.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in a money laundering case related to Delhi's former excise policy. Despite several bail attempts, he remains in custody, with the BJP calling for his resignation as chief minister. Meanwhile, Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has been active in the Aam Aadmi Party's campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court rejected a petition contesting the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scandal. The court ruled that the petition was not maintainable, stating that Kejriwal has the resources to approach the court and take appropriate legal action if needed.