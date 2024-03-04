Kejriwal replies to ED, says ready to answer questions through video-conferencing after Mar 12

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his reply to the latest ED summons related to the excise policy case has expressed readiness to appear before the agency through video-conferencing after March 12, government sources said on Monday.

Kejriwal has so far skipped multiple summonses of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), calling them illegal and asking the agency to wait as the matter was in court.

The chief minister reiterated that the summonses are "illegal" but still he was ready to answer the questions by the probe agency, the sources said.

Kejriwal also has to appear before a city court on March 16. The court has sought his personal appearance in a complaint case filed by the ED over skipping of its summonses by the him.