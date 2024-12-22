'Kejriwal will have to go to jail again if...': Sandeep Dikshit cites SC bail conditions as battle heats up for Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal cannot become the Chief Minister of Delhi even if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returns to power, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said on Sunday. Dikshit, son of former chief minister Sheela Dikshit, will be challenging Kejriwal from New Delhi in the upcoming assembly elections expected to be held in February 2025.

Related Articles

The Congress leader said that the Supreme Court has clearly said that they will allow Kejriwal to come out of jail, but he cannot sign any file as the Chief Minister of Delhi. "This means that the Supreme Court has said that he is not capable of becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi," Dikshit said while speaking to the news agency ANI. "It had become his compulsion to make someone else the chief minister of Delhi," he said while referring to the elevation of Atishi, who was named chief minister soon after Kejriwal came out of jail.

"Even if he becomes the CM of Delhi and signs any document, it will be a violation of the bail conditions and he will have to go to jail again," Dikshit said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says, "Arvind Kejriwal cannot become the Chief Minister of Delhi... The Supreme Court has clearly said that they will allow him to come out of jail, but he cannot sign any file as the Chief Minister of Delhi... This means that the… pic.twitter.com/in9hcOdoyb — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024

In September, the apex court granted bail to Kejriwal in the excise policy scam case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) but barred him from entering the CM's office and signing files. As per the order, Kejriwwal is barred from visiting his office or the Delhi Secretariat while out on bail.

Kejriwal is also not allowed to sign any official documents unless deemed essential and only with prior approval from the Lieutenant Governor.

The SC had first imposed these conditions when it released Kejriwal for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections. While releasing Kejriwal on interim bail on May 10, the top court had imposed conditions on him that he will not visit the CM office or the Delhi Secretariat during the interim relief. The court had also asked Kejriwal not to sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the LG's sanction during the 21-day interim bail period.

In July, the SC granted interim bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court, however, left it to Kejriwal whether he wants to stay as chief minister. The bench said it is conscious that Kejriwal is an elected leader and chief minister of Delhi, a post holding importance and influence.

"We have also referred to the allegations. While we do not give any direction, since we are doubtful whether the court can direct an elected leader to step down or not function as the Chief Minister or as a Minister, we leave it to Arvind Kejriwal to take a call," it bench said, adding that even this aspect whether an elected leader should step down from a constitutional post can be dealt by the larger bench.

Days after walking out of jail, Kejriwal stepped down as chief minister and Atishi was named his successor. The AAP supremo has however said that if the party returns to power, he will become the chief minister again.