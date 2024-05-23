Kerala rains: Seven dead in southern state after heavier than normal pre-monsoon rains

At least seven people have died in Kerala after the state recorded heavier than normal pre-monsoon rains. Kerala recorded pre-monsoon rains that were 18 percent above normal this year which caused flooding in various parts and disrupting flights at the Kozhikode airport, a news report showed.

A 70-year-old man died in a lightning strike in Kasaragod district on Wednesday, the state's Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) stated. His brothers aged 18 and 21 died after falling into a quarry filled with water in Palakkad on Tuesday.

Related Articles

Four people were also reported to have died in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts after they fell into water, an official at the SDMA said.

On thursday, the local weather department issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in three districts.

Health minister Veena George has announced the opening of a state control room in the Health Department Directorate to strengthen epidemic prevention activities as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted relentless heavy rains.

There are 223 people accommodated in eight relief camps established across the state.

"Intense rainfall expected within a short period of time may lead to flash floods. Urban and low-lying areas are particularly vulnerable to waterlogging. Prolonged rainfall can also trigger landslides. People should exercise caution during such weather events," Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan said.