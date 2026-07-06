Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal has introduced a National Commission for Men Bill in Parliament, saying the recent Ketan Agarwal case has highlighted that men can also be victims and deserve institutional support and legal protection. He said the case was "deeply disturbing" and called for a fair and impartial investigation.

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In a post on X, Mittal said, "Pune Ketan Agarwal case is deeply disturbing. Ketan and his family deserve a fair, thorough, and impartial investigation, and above all, justice." He added, "I introduced the National Commission for Men Bill in Parliament. Every victim deserves justice, support, and equal protection under the law."

He also said, "The Ketan case is a reminder that men, too, can be victims. They deserve institutional support, legal protection, and a platform where their voices are heard. Justice must be equal for everyone, irrespective of gender."

The case relates to the death of 25-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal, who fell off a cliff at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. The case later took a dramatic turn when allegations emerged that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, had conspired with her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, to push him off the cliff.

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Agarwal was engaged to Goyal, and the couple was reportedly due to marry in November this year. The case has drawn widespread public attention over the allegations and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Siya and Chetan are currently in 14-day judicial custody after refusing to undergo a polygraph test. Pune Police told the court that deleted data had been recovered from the accused's phones, including chats allegedly written in code words, nicknames and emojis.

Investigators are examining whether those conversations point to the involvement of a third person in the alleged conspiracy. The developments in the case have also prompted Mittal's call for equal justice and legal protection for all victims, irrespective of gender.