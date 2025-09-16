Kidnap, chaos, and a ₹2 crore Land Cruiser: Sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s dad on the run

Dilip Khedkar, father of sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar, allegedly kidnapped a truck helper in Pune after a collision with his ₹2-crore Land Cruiser—and is now on the run with his wife, police said Monday.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Prahlad Kumar, helper of a cement mixer that had collided with the Khedkars’ SUV in Navi Mumbai. Witnesses reported seeing Kumar forced into the luxury vehicle, which was then driven to the family’s home in Pune’s Chaturshringi. There, officials said, Kumar was held hostage and thrashed.

“Dilip Khedkar and his bodyguard were in the car when the accident occurred. They kidnapped the truck’s helper because they wanted him to compensate for the damage,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane said.

When police traced Kumar to the Khedkar residence, Manorama Khedkar, Dilip’s wife, allegedly obstructed the rescue operation. She is accused of misbehaving with officers, setting a dog on them, and tearing down a notice pasted at the property. Kumar was eventually freed, but when summoned, the couple told police they would come in the next day—and have since vanished.

On Monday morning, investigators found the family missing along with the SUV. A phone was seized from the residence, and staff were questioned, but officials now suspect Dilip and Manorama are absconding. A case has been filed against Manorama for obstructing government work, tampering with evidence, and shielding an accused.

The controversy adds to the Khedkar family’s notoriety. Puja Khedkar was dismissed from the IAS last year after it emerged she had changed her surname, faked disabilities, and forged a backward-class certificate to secure a civil services berth. She also faced criticism for demanding perks such as a beacon during probation.

Manorama Khedkar, too, has a chequered record—she previously brandished a pistol and allegedly threatened farmers during a land dispute.