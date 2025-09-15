US President Donald Trump on September 15 suggested companies should move away from quarterly earnings reports and instead file them every six months.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the idea is “subject to SEC approval” and would “save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies.”

“Did you ever hear the statement that, ‘China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis??? Not good!!!’” he said.

The value of quarterly reporting has long been debated. In a 2018 Wall Street Journal op-ed, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon argued against quarterly guidance, saying it encourages “an unhealthy focus on short-term profits at the expense of long-term strategy, growth and sustainability.”

Under current rules, US companies must report earnings quarterly, though giving forecasts is optional. Changes could come from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or Congress.

Supporters of the existing framework say frequent reporting ensures transparency and gives investors timely insights.

Despite Trump’s remarks, companies in China face comparable or stricter requirements, with quarterly, semiannual, and annual filings. Hong Kong-listed firms, however, report only twice a year.

Trump’s suggestion would align more closely with the UK and European Union, where semiannual reporting is standard but quarterly updates remain optional. Norway’s sovereign wealth fund made a similar case earlier this year, arguing fewer reports would help businesses prioritize long-term goals.

Debate on quarterly forecasts

