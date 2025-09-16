Trump blocks student visas from 19 countries, US colleges brace for mass enrollment drop

A sweeping travel ban issued by the Trump administration in 2025 is preventing thousands of international students from enrolling at U.S. colleges this fall, triggering a sharp decline in admissions and raising alarms across the higher education sector.

The policy targets 19 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, barring most citizens from obtaining new F-1, J-1, or M-1 student visas. An additional seven countries face heightened restrictions and delays, with many visa interviews suspended indefinitely. Only a narrow group—such as green card holders, dual citizens, and select athletes—are exempt.

Estimates suggest that over 5,700 students who received visas last year from the affected countries are now unable to attend U.S. institutions. Overall international student enrollment is projected to drop by 30–40%, a shortfall of up to 150,000 students nationwide.

The administration defends the policy on grounds of national security, citing concerns over visa overstays and “inadequate” foreign government screening processes. However, critics argue the ban is broad, discriminatory, and economically short-sighted.

“This isn’t just a student issue—it’s an institutional crisis,” said a senior official from a U.S. university that’s had to defer dozens of international admits. Colleges are now facing significant revenue gaps, reduced diversity, and lost research potential. NAFSA, a prominent international education association, estimates billions in losses for universities and local economies.

Students have been forced to postpone or abandon study plans, many after years of preparation. Those from highly affected countries like Iran, Myanmar, and Afghanistan report being unable to even book visa appointments.

Some universities, including Harvard, have filed legal challenges, leading to limited court-ordered exceptions. But for most, the ban remains fully enforced this semester.

As campuses reopen, the absence of thousands of international students is already reshaping the academic and cultural fabric of American higher education—and the long-term consequences may be just beginning.