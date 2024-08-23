Kolkata court appoints lawyer Kabita Sarkar to defend Sanjoy Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case

Kabita Sarkar, a 52-year-old lawyer with 25 years of experience, has been appointed by the Sealdah court to defend Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the high-profile RG Kar rape-murder case. The appointment comes after no other lawyers expressed willingness to represent Roy, the main accused in the case.

Sarkar, who began her legal career focusing on civil cases at the Alipore court, shifted her expertise to criminal law with the South Asian Legal Services Association (SALSA). In June 2023, she transitioned to the Sealdah court, where she has continued her work in criminal litigation.

In a recent statement, Sarkar emphasised her commitment to justice, stating that she believes in the importance of court trials over pre-trial judgments.

“Every individual has the right to a fair trial, including the accused,” Sarkar noted, as reported by the Times of India. She advocates for life imprisonment as the maximum penalty rather than capital punishment, adhering to the principle of “innocent until proven guilty" and allowing offenders the opportunity to reflect on their actions.

The RG Kar case drew significant attention when a 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. The victim was discovered on August 9 with severe injuries inside a seminar hall in the hospital's chest department. The following day, Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the crime.

On the other hand, Roy was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody today. Roy arrived at the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court under the surveillance of heavy police security, where the order was passed. The decision came after Roy's CBI custody ended on Friday.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court intervened, ordering the investigation to be transferred from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI commenced its probe on August 14, taking over the case amidst growing public scrutiny and demands for accountability.