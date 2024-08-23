Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Hospital; SIT to hand over files by tomorrow

Kolkata trainee doctor rape-murder case: The Calcutta High Court has asked Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take on the probe against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital over allegations of financial irregularities. It asked the special investigation team (SIT) that was investigating the charges to hand over the case files to CBI by 10 am on Saturday. RG Kar Hospital has been caught in the eye of the storm after the mortal remains of a trainee doctor was found in its seminar hall. She was raped and murdered in the hall, leading to widespread protests across the country and the suspension of services by medical professionals across states.

The high court said that the investigation cannot be fragmented into different agencies and that a probe by the CBI would ensure consistency. The court asked the SIT to also hand over the CCTV footage along with the files tomorrow.

Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj was hearing a plea alleging serious financial irregularities committed by former RG Kar Hospital principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh.

Meanwhile, a special court in Kolkata allowed the CBI to conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the case. The CBI took Ghosh and four other doctors, who were on duty on the date of the incident on August 9, to a special court for seeking its permission to conduct the lie detection test on them. The lie detection test can only be conducted after permission from the court and the consent of the suspect. The agency has also sought the polygraph test on the main accused Sanjay Roy.

Earlier, the CBI alleged in the Supreme Court that there was an attempt by the local police to cover up the rape and killing of the postgraduate medic as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe. The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department in the morning of August 9.