Kolkata Doctor Murder Case: Hospital officials misled family, claimed their daughter died by 'suicide'

The family of the young doctor, brutally murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has alleged that a hospital official initially misled them about the cause of death. According to a report by IndiaToday, they claimed they were told their daughter had died by suicide.

The shocking revelation has added a new dimension to the already horrifying case that has sent shockwaves across the nation. The deceased doctor's parents, who rushed to the hospital after being informed of their daughter's demise, were met with the claim of suicide. However, upon seeing their daughter's body, they immediately refuted the explanation.

The Kolkata Police has called in the Head of the Chest Medicine Department at RG Kar Hospital for questioning about the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the facility.

The police have scheduled the questioning of the Head of the Chest Medicine Department for 11 am on Tuesday, August 13, at the Kolkata Police headquarters.

The summons for the hospital official follows the questioning of seven junior doctors, including interns and trainees, who were on duty the night of the crime. These doctors had dinner with the trainee doctor before she was attacked. More doctors from RG Kar Hospital are expected to be summoned in the coming days.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was discovered in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested on Saturday for the crime. Facing criticism, Sandip Ghosh, the Principal of the hospital, resigned from his position and government service earlier today.

Ghosh's resignation came after the West Bengal government removed the Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice-Principal Sanjay Vashisth, who was replaced by Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, the dean of student affairs.

An autopsy report revealed that the victim was bleeding from her private parts and had injury marks on other parts of her body.

"There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, injuries on the face, and a nail. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries to her belly, left leg, neck, in her right hand, ring finger, and lips," the report stated.

Meanwhile, Roy has been charged with rape and murder under sections 64 and 103 of the BNS. He was brought before the Sealdah court, which has remanded him to police custody until August 23.