Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Chief Justice directs submission of NTF progress report, hearing delayed to October 14

The Supreme Court on Monday instructed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to appoint a nodal officer responsible for removing social media posts that reveal a victim's identity, following the court's previous orders. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, leading the Bench, also directed the National Task Force (NTF) to present its interim report at the next hearing on October 14. The NTF has been assigned to develop safety measures for medical professionals.

The Chief Justice noted that the CBI's latest report on the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a young doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata shows that the agency has made significant progress. However, he expressed concern that sharing these details now could interfere with the ongoing investigation, so it would be best not to publicize them at this time.

Previously, the Supreme Court ordered Wikipedia to remove any information revealing the victim's identity, as required by law. This decision came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that Wikipedia had kept the victim's name and even created an artistic graphic of her, despite earlier orders to remove such content.

The rape and murder incident on August 9, 2024, sparked widespread protests, with junior doctors and the public demanding justice and safer working conditions for medical professionals. After 42 days of protests, junior doctors partially ended their strike on September 21.