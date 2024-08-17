'Attempt to break out solidarity' says UDFA after MASSIVE reshuffle of doctors in Bengal

A major controversy has erupted in West Bengal following the transfer of 42 professors and doctors across various medical colleges and hospitals across the state. This decision comes in the wake of widespread protests over the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The transfers include two doctors, Dr. Sangeeta Paul and Dr. Supriya Das, who were affiliated with RG Kar Medical College, where the trainee doctor's semi-naked body was discovered on August 9.

In a statement, the United Doctors Front Association denounced the transfers, asserting, "We strongly condemn the unjust transfer of faculty members who supported our protest. These punitive measures will not silence our demands for justice and security. We stand united and resolute in our fight," referencing the ongoing protests sparked by the incident.

We strongly condemns @MamataOfficial @BengalGovernor unjust transfer of faculty members who supported our protest.These punitive measures will not silence our demands for justice and security.We stand united and resolute in our fight.@ANI @PTI_News @HMOIndia @PMOIndia @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/Ueklz8P7pb

— UNITED DOCTORS FRONT ASSOCIATION (@udfaindia) August 16, 2024

On the other hand, 190 female health assistants have also been "unjustly" transferred in West Bengal.

The state health department has yet to provide clarity on the reasons behind these transfers.

The state government’s sweeping reshuffle has drawn sharp criticism from medical associations and opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who are labeling the move as a conspiracy intended to intimidate senior healthcare professionals.

In response to the recent developments, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has initiated a 24-hour nationwide cease-work protest, suspending many health services from Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. This action aims to demand justice for the murdered trainee doctor and improvements in working conditions for medical professionals.

Dr. Kinjal Nanda, a protesting physician, expressed concerns regarding the timing of the transfers. "Senior professors and doctors were transferred. Those who were supporting our protest were transferred," he stated. "We have raised our voices against this move. We don't know what the conspiracy was. Those senior professors who were with us were from various universities and had supported us."

Dr. Nanda also highlighted the support from Dr. Sangeeta Paul, a recent transferee, asking for clarity on the motives behind her reassignment. "This is not clear to us. We are raising our voices and we want justice," he added.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya strongly criticised the transfer orders, suggesting that the West Bengal government was attempting to intimidate senior doctors into silence.

"On August 16, West Bengal government’s Health Ministry issued an eight-page long list of transfer orders, adding to the already chaotic situation. Mamata Banerjee’s target is Medical College Kolkata and Calcutta National Medical College, both epicenters of protests against her fascist regime," Malviya tweeted.