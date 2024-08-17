Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Parents allege role of interns, doctors from RG Kar, 30 suspects in CBI list

The parents of the trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have leveled serious allegations, suggesting that insiders within the hospital may be involved.

They reportedly gave the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) names of specific interns and physicians they believe are connected to the crime. These allegations have added a new dimension to the investigation, which was ordered by the Calcutta High Court.

Related Articles

According to a CBI officer, the parents have expressed their suspicion that multiple individuals may have played a role in their daughter's tragic fate. This has led the CBI to prioritize questioning these individuals, including officers from the Kolkata Police who were initially involved in the case. The CBI has already identified at least 30 suspects and has begun interrogating them.

Among those summoned by the CBI are a house staff member and two post-graduate trainees who were on duty with the doctor on the night of her death. Additionally, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the hospital, was taken in for questioning.

Dr. Ghosh had resigned just two days after the doctor's body was discovered, citing fears for his safety and seeking protection from the Calcutta High Court.

In a significant move, the CBI conducted a crime scene reconstruction using advanced 3D technology with the arrested civic volunteer, who is one of the accused. This reconstruction took place in the seminar hall of the hospital, where the trainee doctor’s body was found on August 9.

Meanwhile, political tensions have escalated, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the opposition of orchestrating unrest at the hospital and spreading misinformation regarding the case. At a rally, she condemned the circulation of fake news and called for the punishment of those responsible.

In response, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticized leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA, accusing them of selective outrage based on political convenience. He warned that their silence on the issue would have severe consequences and emphasized that the CBI would ensure all guilty parties are brought to justice, regardless of any political connections.

