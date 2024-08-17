Kolkata doctor rape-murder: IMA 24-hour strike begins, medical services hit nationwide; Here are top developments in case so far

To raise their voices against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Medical College, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) initiated a 24-hour nationwide cease-work protest starting on Saturday morning at 6 am.

These protests, aimed at calling for justice and improved safety measures for healthcare professionals, is set to continue until 6 am on Sunday.

During this protest, all health services, aside from essential cases and emergencies, will be suspended. The IMA's stance has emerged out of a growing concern within the medical fraternity regarding the working and living conditions of resident doctors, who currently endure arduous 36-hour duty shifts. In their list of demands, the association is advocating for the implementation of a central law to prevent violence against medical personnel.

Impact on healthcare services

The nationwide protest has already begun to significantly impact medical services across various cities, including Kolkata, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

Routine outpatient services and elective surgeries have been halted, although casualty and essential services remain operational, as confirmed by the IMA.

In a statement, the IMA outlined five key demands addressing not only the immediate needs for resident doctors’ safety but also requiring a stringent and timely investigation into the rape-murder case.

They have called for hospitals to be designated as "safe zones” with mandatory security provisions for all healthcare facilities.

Political reactions and protests

The protest follows a series of demonstrations on Friday, where doctors from numerous cities gathered outside hospitals and government offices.

In Delhi, a large protest march took place outside the Nirman Bhavan, home to crucial health ministry offices.

Mamata on the streets

As public outrage mounts, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also taken to the streets, demanding the death penalty for the suspects and expedited investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Banerjee asserted that the Kolkata Police has made substantial progress in the investigation, having completed 90% before the CBI's involvement.

BJP's stance and criticism for Mamata

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its criticism of the West Bengal government, calling for Banerjee's resignation, alleging failures in upholding law and order.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar condemned the actions of the Trinamool Congress, accusing them of obstructing justice by colluding with individuals accused of vandalism at the hospital.

Adding to the political drama, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose criticised Banerjee, describing RG Kar Hospital as a "school of scandals" and portraying her behaviour as inconsistent amid public anger over the incident.

Ongoing investigations and arrests

As part of the ongoing investigation, the CBI has questioned key figures, including the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, along with four trainee doctors and classmates of the victim. Ghosh has sought legal protection, citing threats to his safety.

In the wake of the vandalism incident at RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata Police have arrested 25 suspects connected to the attack. Authorities utilised social media to identify those involved, with efforts continuing to apprehend additional individuals.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is also probing the incident, having discovered shortcomings in both the police investigation and the hospital's safety protocols.

The shocking case centres around a 31-year-old second-year postgraduate student who was raped and killed in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9. So far, one suspect—a civic volunteer linked to the police—has been arrested.