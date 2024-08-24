Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI files FIR against Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar College

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh on August 24.

The CBI took over the probe from a state-constituted Special Investigation (SIT) after directions by the Calcutta High Court.

The agency took over the case of alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh, officials said. It collected necessary documents from the SIT on Saturday.

Related Articles

Ghosh resigned as the principal of the RG Kar Medical College two days after the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor’s body was found inside a seminar hall on August 9.

However, he was immediately appointed as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, a West Bengal government decision that was met with protests by students and tough questions by the Calcutta High Court.

The court had directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation within three weeks. It has scheduled a follow-up hearing on September 17 to review the report.

Meanwhile, lie detection tests began on Saturday for the main accused and six others involved in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The tests will include Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect, who will undergo a polygraph examination in the prison where he is currently incarcerated.

The remaining six individuals, which include former principal Sandip Ghosh, four doctors on duty the night of the incident, and a civil volunteer, will face their tests at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) office in Kolkata. A specialised team from CFSL in Delhi has travelled to the city to oversee the testing procedures.