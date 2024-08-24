'I'm being framed...': Kolkata rape-murder accused Sanjoy Roy claims innocence in court: Report

Sanjoy Roy, the primary suspect in the tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, broke down in a Kolkata court on Friday, this time claiming that he is "innocent". Roy, who has been in custody since his arrest by Kolkata Police on August 10, became visibly upset when questioned by the judge regarding his consent for a polygraph test.

During the hearing, Roy stated, "I haven’t committed any crime. I’m being framed. Maybe this test will prove that," the Times of India reported.

His remarks came as he consented to undergo the polygraph or lie-detector test, which can only be conducted with court approval and the suspect's agreement. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had presented Roy in court, seeking permission for this test for both him and other suspects linked to the case.

The court granted Roy's request for a polygraph test and remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. Reports indicate that he broke down during the proceedings, further emphasising his claim of innocence.

Additionally, the court has approved polygraph tests for Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, alongside five others. This group includes four doctors who dined with the victim on the night of the tragic incident.

The horrific incident unfolded on August 9, when the trainee doctor was raped and murdered in a seminar hall at the medical college. Authorities reported finding multiple lacerations and wounds on her body, triggering immense public outcry and protests throughout the medical community.

For 11 consecutive days, resident doctor associations across India halted all elective services, including outpatient departments and non-emergency surgeries, in response to the brutal crime. The strike only concluded after the Supreme Court intervened, urging doctors to resume services.

Sanjoy Roy's arrest occurred less than 24 hours after the crime, with investigators linking him to the scene through video footage and the discovery of his Bluetooth headphones nearby. Furthermore, explicit content was allegedly found on his mobile device, raising further concerns about the suspect’s involvement.