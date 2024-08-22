Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Step-by-step unfolding of events from fateful night at RG Kar to SC hearing today

The brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old female trainee doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital have sent shockwaves across the nation, igniting widespread protests and bringing to light serious concerns about safety within medical institutions.

The incident, which occurred on the night of August 9, has raised troubling questions about institutional negligence, possible evidence tampering, and the role of law enforcement. With public outrage mounting, the case has taken several dramatic turns, including arresting a key suspect, Sanjoy Roy, and the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Below is a detailed account of how the incident unfolded and the key developments in the case, captured through the key voices of those involved.

"The Horrendous Act": CJI DY Chandrachud

-On the night of August 9, a second-year postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital had dinner with her juniors.

- She then decided to rest in the hospital's seminar hall due to a lack of rest spaces there.

- The following morning, her semi-nude body was discovered in the same hall, sparking concerns of rape and murder.

- The victim's father expressed grave concerns, citing clear indications of sexual assault, and accused the hospital of delaying the investigation.

"She was only draped in a bedsheet, with legs...": Father's heartbreaking account

- The father of the 31-year-old doctor described the horrific scene when he discovered his daughter's body, with her legs apart and one hand on her head.

- He lamented that the family was made to wait three hours before being allowed to see her body, adding to their anguish.

"Your daughter died by suicide": The Assistant Superintendent of Chest Medicine Department

-The parents of the murdered doctor say that they got a call from the department, saying their daughter had committed suicide.

- The mother said that by looking at the body, anybody could tell it was a murder.

- However, the police claimed that they never called it a suicide.

"Go on leave": Hospital leadership under scrutiny

- Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former head of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was asked to go on leave after concerns were raised over his leadership and response during the case.

- Dr Ghosh faced backlash for comments perceived as victim-blaming and for failing to maintain adequate safety for staff, after which he resigned from his post.

- However, in a surprising turn of events, he was reinstated as Principal of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital just 24 hours later.

"No Safety, No Duty": Nationwide Protests Disrupt Healthcare Services

- Junior doctors at the hospital halted work, except for emergency services, demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

- The protests have significantly disrupted healthcare services across the country as student associations and medical professionals rally for swift justice.

"Ample evidence against Sanjoy Roy": Police investigations unveil key suspect

- Sanjoy Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer with access to various hospital departments, was arrested after evidence, including a torn Bluetooth earphone, linked him to the crime.

- Roy's history of watching violent pornography and previous allegations of marital abuse further compounded suspicions against him.

- Authorities are investigating his close ties with senior police officers, which allegedly allowed him unfettered access to the hospital.

"If Needed, Accused Will Be Hanged": Mamata Banerjee's vow for justice

- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded to the public outrage against the incident by assuring that those responsible for the heinous crime would face severe consequences, including the possibility of hanging.

- She emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring justice for the victim.

"CCTV footage destroyed": Allegations of evidence tampering

- Kanchan Gupta, a senior advisor with the Union Ministry of Information, claimed that CCTV footage related to the crime had been destroyed, suggesting a possible cover-up.

- This allegation has added to the growing public distrust in the investigation.

"Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied": Case Transferred to CBI

- Citing serious flaws in the investigation and a lack of progress, the Kolkata High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

- A specialised team, including forensic and medical experts, has begun a fresh probe into the incident.

"Reclaim the Night" Protest turns violent

- On August 14, a peaceful protest titled 'Reclaim the Night' turned violent as a mob breached the R.G. Kar Medical College, where the crime occurred.

- The mob vandalised hospital property and clashed with police, resulting in multiple injuries. The protests, initially fueled by social media campaigns, reflect the nationwide outrage over the incident.

"Punish gender criminals on priority": PM Modi

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of violence against women in India.

- “I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening—there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage,” PM Modi stated.

"I have turned down the compensation. It will hurt my daughter": Father on "insensitive" compensation

- The father trainee doctor said that he has turned down the compensation for his daughter's death. He said that it would hurt his daughter if he accepted the money as compensation for her death.

- "I have turned down the compensation. It will hurt my daughter if I accept money as compensation for her death. I want justice," the father was quoted as saying by newswire ANI.

"File FIR within 6 hours": Centre's directive

- Union Health Ministry issued a directive mandating that all central and state-run government hospitals file police complaints within six hours of any violence on their premises.

- The directive specifies that the head of the institution will be held accountable if this requirement is not met.

Lie detector for the "distorted mind"

- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) received approval from a Kolkata court to carry out a lie detector test on Sanjay Roy.

- A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Sanjay Roy, had consumed alcohol before committing the crime, India Today quoted police sources as saying.

"Did FIR say it was a murder?": CJI

- The CJI said that until late at night there was no FIR. At this point, advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, said an unnatural death case was registered immediately which is an FIR. He said an inquest was done in the case. "Did FIR say it was a murder? asked the CJI.

- To this, Sibal said the inquest showed it was a case of murder.

"There was a cover-up": SG in SC

- "The senior doctors, colleagues of the victim asked for videography, that means even they felt there was a cover-up," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the victim, was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

- Moreover, Solicitor General Mehta said that most shocking fact of all is that the FIR was registered at 11:45 pm after the cremation of the deceased.

"Not a Gang Rape": CBI's findings so far

Contrary to earlier suspicions, the CBI's investigation has so far suggested that the doctor was not gang-raped. The forensic report pointed to the involvement of a single individual, Sanjoy Roy. CCTV footage also corroborated Roy’s presence in the building where the crime occurred.