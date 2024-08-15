Congress steps up attack on ally Mamata Banerjee: 'It's gang rape, state is silent'

The 'Reclaim the Night' protest in Kolkata escalated into chaos late Wednesday night as a violent mob stormed the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the location where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered. The unrest resulted in multiple injuries, compelling police to deploy tear gas in an attempt to restore order.

Congress General Secretary Deepa Dasmunshi condemned the violence, stating, "It is true that what happened at RG Kar (rape-murder of a woman PG trainee doctor) is very sad. It is the reality that this is not the first time that such an incident has happened in Bengal. After Mamata Banerjee government came to power, from Park Street to one after the other - several such incidents have taken place."

She emphasised the gravity of the situation, suggesting the nature of the crime indicated a potential gang rape. Dasmunshi criticised the state's silence, voicing concern over a potential CBI investigation that could arrive after crucial evidence is lost.

"This is a very shocking thing. 150 grams of semen - it is not a case of 1-2 men, it is obvious that it is a gang rape. The (State) Government is silent, but it should be open to the public...Mamata ji says that CBI investigation will happen later. What will CBI do by going there after all the evidence gets erased? Truth should come out before everyone."

On the other hand, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also weighed in, questioning why local authorities appeared to downplay the severity of the crime. “The events we witnessed last night are unacceptable and do not address the underlying issues,” Shrinate expressed. She highlighted the broader implications of the incident, asking, “Where are women safe in this country?”

On Wednesday night, thousands joined the 'Reclaim the Night' march, carrying torches and placards, united in their call for justice and an end to violence against women. Rimjhim Sinha, the movement's initiator, described the protests as a new struggle for women’s rights, emblematic of a growing demand for change.

Demonstrations extended beyond Kolkata to major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, with significant gatherings reported across various neighbourhoods in West Bengal.

The protests lit the streets, symbolising a collective call for safety and justice, as participants created a powerful display of solidarity.

Earlier, in response to the 2012 gang rape and murder in Delhi, 'Reclaim the Night' protests were held across the nation.