RG Kar Medical College vandalised: 'Crime scene has not been touched,' says Kolkata Police

Hours after the mob attacked the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where a trainee doctor was found dead, the Kolkata Police said the crime scene had not been touched. "Crime of Scene is Seminar Room and it has not been touched," the police said in a tweet after some social media users claimed that the crime scene had been tampered with by hooligans.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, around 40 or more miscreants entered the premises of the state-run medical college and vandalised portions of the facility. The mob allegedly disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property, and pelted stones at police personnel.

The mob vandalised the emergency wards of the college and CCTV cameras installed at the hospital premises. The Kolkata Police has so far arrested nine people for vandalism at the hospital.

#WATCH | Aftermath of vandalism by mob in Emergency Department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last night pic.twitter.com/d7HI8crQ4l — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor to I&B Ministry, blasted the state police, saying all the years he spent in Kolkata he admired the Kolkata Police. "From there to this? Last night the world saw Kolkata Police meekly abdicating its responsibility as thugs smashed the Emergency of RG Kar Hospital," he wrote while replying to the police's tweet where it warned of action against those saying the crime scene was targeted by the mob.

Watch @KolkataPolice meekly abdicate its responsibility to uphold law and maintain order as thugs run amok at RG Kar Hospital.

Who were the Freikorps?

Which political party sent them to spread panic and fear among thousands protesting rape and murder of doctor at RG Kar Hospital? https://t.co/PPfyasqGK8 — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) August 15, 2024

In another tweet, Gupta suggested the involvement of the ruling party. "Which political party sent them to spread panic and fear among thousands protesting the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital?" he asked.

The mob attacked the hospital when thousands of women hit the streets for midnight protests against the horrific rape and murder of the doctor.

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He claimed that Banerjee hatched a conspiracy to end the ongoing protests in West Bengal. "It was the TMC goons who came from outside and vandalised the property. The situation at RG Kar Medical College occurred at the behest of TMC," he said.

Sarkar further claimed that Mamata Banerjee herself got this done through Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.