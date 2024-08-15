'Punish gender criminals on priority': PM Modi addresses women's safety amid protests on Kolkata rape case in I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of violence against women in India.

He emphasised the urgent need for state governments to prioritise women's safety and called for swift investigations and severe punishments for perpetrators to restore public trust. His remarks come in the wake of widespread protests following the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor at a Kolkata hospital.

“I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening—there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage,” PM Modi stated.

He urged the country, society, and state governments to take these issues seriously. “Speedy investigation of crimes against women, and strict punishment for those executing these monstrous deeds, is essential to instill confidence in society,” he added.

The Prime Minister noted that punishments for such heinous acts are crucial but often go unnoticed in mainstream media. He remarked, “When a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in news, but restricted to a corner.”

PM Modi stressed the importance of public discourse surrounding these punishments, stating, “It is the need of the hour that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instill this fear.”

His comments came just hours before thousands of women from various backgrounds were set to gather in West Bengal to express their anger over the recent tragedy. Protests demanding justice for the victim have erupted across several cities in the past weeks, highlighting the urgent call for action against violence towards women.