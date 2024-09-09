Kolkata doctor rape-murder: SC directs WB govt to hand over all recquisition needed by CISF today

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to hand over all necessary requisition required by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel duly compiled today. It also directed the state government to provide security gadgets to the CISF it by 9 pm today.

The top court was hearing the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), days after the CBI submitted an initial report on the case indicating that it has leads in the probe.

The top court bench, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, also directed senior officials of the state government's home department and the CISF to ensure that all 3 companies of the central force are given accommodation.

The Supreme Court bench's observation came after the Centre informed it of the Bengal government's non-cooperation with the CISF personnel guarding the state-run RGKMCH.

The Centre said the CISF personnel, particularly the female contingent, are facing immense challenges due to non-availability of accommodation, security gadgets, and paucity of transportation.

After the CBI submitted the status report, the Supreme Court also sought clarification on the timing of the unnatural death report in the case.

In today's hearing, the apex court reviewed the status report submitted by the CBI in a sealed envelope. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was representing the West Bengal government, said the death certificate was issued at 01:47 pm while the police registered a UD entry at 02:55 pm.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, countered Sibal. S-G Mehta said that as per records, the unnatural death report was filed at 11:30 pm. Moreover, Kapil Sibal also told the top court that around 23 people died because doctors were on strike, and the state health department submitted a report on the same.

Going ahead, CJI Chandrachud also questioned the West Bengal government on the measures it has taken to ensure a sense of security among doctors. Moreover, the Supreme Court also directed the CBI to submit a fresh status report on the probe by September 17.

"The status report has been filed by CBI, it appears that investigation is in progress. We direct the CBI to file a fresh status report... we will take it up on Tuesday... CBI is doing it, we don't want to guide CBI on its investigation," CJI Chandrachud was quoted as saying by India Today. The CJI refrained from commenting on the forensic findings in the case so far but asked the CBI to pursue the leads they are getting.