Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case: CBI arrests former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, cop for delay in filing FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 14 arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh in the trainee doctor's rape and murder case. The central agency also arrested a police officer for alleged delay in filing of FIR and missing evidence in the case.

The arrested cop has been identified as SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mandal.

CBI on Saturday added rape and murder charge against former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, an agency official said.

On August 26, the CBI had conducted a second round of polygraph tests on the ex-principal as part of their probe into the rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run hospital.

Ghosh was arrested earlier by the central agency in a separate investigation related to financial irregularities. He is in judicial custody till September 23.

Earlier, Ghosh was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case linked with alleged financial irregularities in the medical establishment during his tenure as the principal of RG Kar institute.

Calcutta High Court has given CBI a three-week deadline to submit a progress report on their ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital last month. The report is expected to be presented before the court on September 17.

The body of a 31-year-old doctor in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Autopsy reports suggested she was brutally raped before being murdered.

The prime accused in the case, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested on August 10, a day after the semi-naked body of the trainee doctor was found in the state-run RG Kar hospital, which triggered nationwide protests. He is lodged in the Presidency Jail in Kolkata. Last week, a Kolkata court rejected a bail plea of the accused and his judicial custody was extended till September 20.