Kolkata Doctor's rape & murder case: Who is Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, the IPS officer under fire for 'botched up' probe

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal is facing mounting criticism over the handling of the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old doctor. The young woman, a second-year postgraduate trainee at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, was found dead in her hostel room on August 9, sparking widespread outrage and protests.

Goyal has come under fire for what many perceive as a botched-up investigation into the gruesome crime. The initial arrest of a civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, without any concrete evidence linking him to the murder, has raised serious questions about the police's competence. Furthermore, the subsequent protests that erupted outside the hospital, leading to vandalism and clashes with the police, have further tarnished the force's image.

Who is Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal?

In December 2021, Senior IPS Officer Vineet Kumar Goyal took over from Soumen Mitra as the new Police Commissioner. A 1994 batch officer, Goyal is known to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur.

Goyal has previously served in various roles within the Kolkata Police, including Deputy Commissioner of Police for Eastern Suburban Division, Special Branch, and Headquarters. He has also been Joint Commissioner of Police for the Special Task Force and Traffic, as well as Additional Commissioner of Police.

The officer, highly decorated for his service, has received the Police Medal for Gallantry twice, as well as the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Service.

In June, reports emerged that the Union Home Ministry began disciplinary action against Vineet Goyal and a DCP for allegedly criticizing the West Bengal Governor's office. However, no action has been taken by the Chief Minister so far.

Coming back to the case, unidentified people on Thursday midnight broke into RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and vandalized parts of the facility where the woman doctor’s body was discovered last week. This happened during midnight protests by women over the doctor’s rape and murder.