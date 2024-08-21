Kolkata rape-murder case: CISF team visits RG Kar Medical College

Kolkata rape-murder case: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) visited the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. A CISF team reached the hospital where the body of a trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered, was found at the seminar hall. The murder of the trainee doctor has sparked large-scale protests across the country.

The CISF team, led by a senior officer, reached the hospital in the morning. An official stated that the CISF team overlooked the security arrangements and spoke to the local police as well as hospital authorities.

This comes after the Supreme Court ordered the deployment of CISF at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to enable doctors to resume their work. Following the murder, a mob entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing station, medicine store as well as the CCTV cameras in the early hours of August 15.

"In the aftermath of the brutal incident and the demonstrations which followed, the state government was expected to ensure the deployment of the state machinery to prevent a breach of law and order. It was all the more necessary to do so since the investigation of the crime which took place in the precincts of the hospital was underway. We are unable to comprehend how the state was not prepared to deal with the incident of vandalisation of the premises of the hospital," the top court said.

Meanwhile, the Bengal police arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case the very next day.

Moreover, the Kolkata Police suspended three officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week. The suspended officers include two assistant police commissioners.

The violence at the state-run hospital occurred amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the health facility. “Three officers have been suspended... Two are assistant police commissioners and one is an inspector,” an official said. Further investigation is underway.