Kolkata doctor murder: WB govt forms SIT to probe financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College

Kolkata doctor murder: The West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This comes after a trainee doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital, leading to widespread protests and demonstrations.

The four-member SIT will be headed by Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy IG Dr Pranav Kumar. The SIT would have the liberty to access any relevant document from government departments and private agencies required for its investigation, as per the notification from the West Bengal Home Department.

The notification, signed by a special secretary, read: "I am directed hereby to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct enquiry and investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date.”

The special investigation team has been asked to submit its report within one month.

Kumar would be assisted by DIG Murshidabad Range Waquar Reza, DIG state CID Soma Das Mitra and Kolkata Police DC Central Indira Mukherjee in the case.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Amid outrage over the incident, medics across the country have been protesting, seeking justice for the victim and legislation for better security at workplaces.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted permission to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy, the primary suspect in the case.

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter, and is hearing the case today.