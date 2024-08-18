Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case: Parents suspect multiple perpetrators, possible cover-up by RG Kar

The parents of the deceased postgraduate medical student from Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital have reportedly raised serious doubts about the circumstances surrounding their daughter’s death.

They questioned whether it was truly the act of a single individual, suggesting instead that an insider might have been involved. “What I have seen, it is not possible for one person to do such an act,” her mother told the media, expressing her suspicion that the crime may not have occurred in the seminar room as reported.

Related Articles

According to a report by The Economic Times, the parents also criticized the handling of the investigation by the authorities.

They alleged that the police initially harassed them on the day their daughter’s body was found, and attempted to divert the case by focusing on her health and the medications found in her possession.

The victim’s father claimed, “We were asked if she was on medication as some medicines were found from her bag. I told them that some Medical Representative had given it to her.”

The family also claimed that the police delayed allowing them to see their daughter’s body, and when they did, they observed signs that made them doubt the official narrative. The victim’s mother said she informed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of her belief that Sanjoy Roy, the arrested suspect, was not the main perpetrator.

“The chief minister told me the main accused has been arrested. I told her I don’t consider the person to be the main accused. If someone from inside was not involved, how could he (Roy) get to know that my daughter was alone?” she stated.

Adding to the complexities of the case are unverified reports and speculations from the victim’s colleagues, who suggest that the doctor might have uncovered sensitive information about illicit activities within the hospital, potentially involving a drug siphoning racket.

One colleague reportedly speculated, “There is a murmur of a possible drug siphoning racket from her department that she was trying to expose. There is a reason for us to suspect this as she was an upright person.” However, these claims remain unconfirmed, and Business Today has not independently verified them. The Kolkata Police have also dismissed these circulating theories as speculative.

The deceased doctor, described as diligent and focused by those who knew her, had been under significant stress in the weeks leading up to her death, as recorded in her personal diary. This stress, coupled with the circumstances of her death, has led many within the medical community to call for a thorough investigation into the hospital’s internal practices.