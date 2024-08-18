'Custodial interrogation is must': TMC MP demands CBI probe against Kolkata CP, RG Kar's ex-principal Sandeep Ghosh

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal, and RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandeep Ghosh. "CBI must act fairly," he said in a tweet. "Custodial interrogation of ex-Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story."

"Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful. Why sniffer dog used after 3 days. Hundreds of such questions. Make them speak," Ray said in the tweet.

"Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful. Why sniffer dog used after 3 days. Hundreds of such questions. Make them speak," Ray said in the tweet.

Ruling TMC rejected his demand, saying the top cop did his best to probe the case. In a video message, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "Today, MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has tweeted that there should be a custodial interrogation of the police commissioner (of Kolkata). We oppose this demand because CP Vineet Goyal did his best within 12 hours and the accused has been arrested and more interrogation was underway."

Ghosh said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked for more 3-4 days and there were chances of a breakthrough. "But now the case is with the CBI and the chief minister has no interest in it. The emotion and the protest of Sukhendu Sekhar Roy are logical but such an illogical demand that he wants the police commissioner arrested, we condemn this demand. He should not have tweeted this."

There have been allegations that the Kolkata Police botched up the probe and tried to cover up since the start. It has also been alleged that a suicide theory was floated at the behest of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandeep Ghosh.

On Saturday, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari claimed that he had gathered some information from his various reliable sources that pointed to serious lapses. Adhikari claimed that the viscera of the deceased victim doctor had been changed by the Kolkata Police in the name of investigation.

"The involvement of quite a few number of individuals in this heinous offence and on the place of occurance cannot be ruled out; The blood stained items/objects have been changed subsequently and what is reflected in the seizure made by Kolkata Police are not the actual items/objects which can be well ascertained by DNA testing; The wash basin has been replaced by a new basin."

The BJP leader also claimed that after murdering the doctor in some other corner of the premises, the body was shifted to the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College. "I hope and trust that the CBI will also explore these angles during the course of Investigation as the perfunctory Investigation to hush up the issue was being directly monitored and conducted at the dictates of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata."

The following information that I have gathered from my various reliable sources might be germane for the purpose of Investigation undertaken by the @CBIHeadquarters:-



On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which started its investigation on August 14.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which started its investigation on August 14.



