Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court to hear doctors' plea today; TMC minister's threat to those opposing Mamata -- top points

As the nationwide strike of doctors over the dastardly rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital enter its second week, the Supreme Court will take up the case today. A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10:30 am on Tuesday.
Moreover, a video of senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Udayan Guha has gone viral. In this video, he can be heard threatening that fingers of those who are blaming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanding her resignation over the RG Kar incident would be broken and crushed.
Here are top points you need to know
- The Supreme Court said that taking suo motu cognisance of the matter is significant because the Calcutta High Court is already in action and has transferred the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
- Federation of Residents of Doctor Association (FORDA) moved an intervention plea in the suo motu PIL in the Kolkata rape and murder case taken up by the Supreme Court.
- In its intervention, FORDA has demanded that central forces should be deployed to protect the staff of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital till the probe is completed, as per advocate Satyam Singh.
- FORDA has also demanded that the top court issue a guideline in light of the current guidelines with respect to health professionals, as per advocate Singh.
- The petition has also demanded that a three-judge committee should overlook the CBI probe besides highlighting that Vishakha Guidelines to prevent sexual harassment at workplaces are not being adhered to.
- Meanwhile, the CBI has received a Kolkata court's nod to conduct a lie detector test on Sanjay Roy, the accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case.
- Officials have characterised Roy as having a "distorted mind" and emphasised that the kind of pornographic content he watched was not typical of what most people watched, India Today reported citing police sources.
- Moreover, TMC's Udayan Guha equated the protests against the trainee doctor's rape and murder to the student unrest in Bangladesh. "We will never allow West Bengal to turn into another Bangladesh," Guha can be heard saying in a viral video.
- TMC MP Arup Chakraborty also criticised the doctors' strike and warned that they would not protect the medics if public outrage turns against them.
- On August 9, the body of the 31-year-old trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the hospital. Next day, a civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested in connection with the case.