Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court to hear doctors' plea today; TMC minister's threat to those opposing Mamata -- top points

As the nationwide strike of doctors over the dastardly rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital enter its second week, the Supreme Court will take up the case today. A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Related Articles

Moreover, a video of senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Udayan Guha has gone viral. In this video, he can be heard threatening that fingers of those who are blaming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanding her resignation over the RG Kar incident would be broken and crushed.

Here are top points you need to know