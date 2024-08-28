Kolkata rape-murder: 'Will pass a Bill to ensure capital punishment for rapists,' announces Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that she will call an assembly session next week and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists.

"We will send this Bill to the Governor. If he doesn't pass, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time," she said while speaking on the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Banerjee said that for such crime, there is only one punishment - "to hang till death."

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that if a time-bound legislation pertaining to the crimes against women is not passed by the Centre in the next 3-4 months, then his will hold a big movement in Delhi.

However, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said there was already a law on crime against women but its implementation was not happening in Bengal. He also said that Mamata Banerjee was responsible for the violence in the state.

Mamata Banerjee's first public rally comes on the day the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called a 12-hours Bandh. BJP leader Bappa Chatterjeesaid the Bandh has been called for two reasons - the RG Kar incident and police action against the protestero on Tuesday.

"The youth and students had gathered to put forth their point in Nabanna but there is a dictatorship is going on in the state. She (Mamata Banerjee) herself is the police minister, the health minister and the chief minister herself. Despite being in charge of everything, neither the police administration is doing any work here, nor the health department."