Kolkata weather today: Heavy rain lashes city, causing severe waterlogging; IndiGo issues travel advisory

Heavy rainfall lashed several areas across Kolkata and multiple districts of southern West Bengal since early Tuesday, causing severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and widespread traffic snarls. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the downpour to a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and has forecast thunderstorms with gusty winds across the region till Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

As parts of Kolkata- Salt Lake and Howrah remained submerged, office-goers and daily commuters faced a harrowing time reaching their destinations. Public transport services were hit, compounding the challenges during peak hours.

In response to the worsening road conditions, airline carrier IndiGo issued a travel advisory via a post on X (formerly Twitter), warning passengers about road congestion and delays due to the rains.

"The rain has slowed more than just the skies; roads across #Kolkata and #Aizawl are experiencing heavier-than-usual traffic. If you're heading to the airport, we recommend setting off a bit earlier than usual," the airline stated.

Travel Advisory



The rain has slowed more than just the skies, roads across #Kolkata and #Aizawl are experiencing heavier-than-usual traffic. If you're heading to the airport, we recommend setting off a bit earlier than usual.



📲 Please check your flight status on our app or… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 8, 2025

Passengers have been urged to check their flight status on the IndiGo app or website before leaving for the airport. The airline added that its teams are working to ensure smooth operations and are available to assist travellers at every step.

Advertisement

According to IMD data, Uluberia in Howrah district received the state’s highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8:30 am with 111 mm, followed by Dum Dum with 99 mm. Kolkata itself recorded 81.6 mm, while Salt Lake received 88.3 mm during the same period. An intense spell of rainfall is expected to continue in the city till Wednesday morning, with light to moderate showers likely in the coming days.

The western districts of Purulia and Jhargram are also on alert, with heavy rainfall expected through the night. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, especially while commuting or travelling to the airport.

(With PTI inputs)