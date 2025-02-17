'No timeline for completion?': Vikram Sampath blasts Bengaluru authorities for dug-up roads in Koramangala

Historian Dr Vikram Sampath on Monday slammed Bengaluru authorities over the state of roads in Koramangala, calling the area a "war zone" due to ongoing construction work. "Almost every part of 'upscale' Koramangala has been dug up—main roads, arterial roads—resembling a war zone almost, with uneven roads, debris and pebbles scattered all over, slush—causing bottlenecks, commuter delays," he wrote on X. "Don't we Bengalureans deserve better? Is there even a timeline for completion of these 'public works' at all?"

Related Articles

Almost every part of "upscale" Koramangala has been dug up- main roads, arterial roads , resembling a war zone almost with uneven roads, debris n pebbles scattered all over, slush-- causing bottlenecks, commuter delays. Don't we Bengalureans deserve better @CMofKarnataka… — Dr. Vikram Sampath, FRHistS (@vikramsampath) February 17, 2025

Sampath’s criticism drew reactions from social media users, with one user, Ajithanand, questioning why such concerns were raised only when specific governments were in power. "Your grievance is valid sir. But wonder why few popular names find it difficult only when certain govts are in power. Is it like they'll be busy writing books during the rule of other govts?" Ajithanand commented.

Responding sharply, Sampath dismissed any political bias, stating that he had consistently raised concerns about Bengaluru's infrastructure failures regardless of the ruling party. "I care two hoots for these petty partisan politics on which party or leader is in power. U can check my past tweets berating several past govts too for the lack of basic infrastructure, since u have a lot of time making snide comments," he replied.

The criticism of Bengaluru's infrastructure is not new. In October 2024, former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai had lashed out at the Karnataka government after heavy rains worsened the city's road conditions. Pai had warned that the government's inaction was pushing multinational companies to consider shifting their expansion plans away from Bengaluru.

"Lack of action by @CMofKarnataka @siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar @PriyankKharge on roads, drainage, traffic on ORR is leading to huge anger and is forcing many MNCs to seriously consider expanding outside the city."

"CM/DCM should take urgent action to save city and jobs. Never seen this kind of anger and pain in the last 20 years. Very sad at the misgovernance of city, false promises, lack of action. Sad day for all of us to have such a non-performing, callous, indifferent govt which treats its own citizens so badly," Pai had written in a strongly worded post.



