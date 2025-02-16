'Citizens treated like cattle': Mohandas Pai slams Railways for New Delhi stampede, seeks compensation for kin of victims

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Sunday slammed the Railways ministry for treating citizens like cattle in the aftermath of the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to have a detailed protocol on how to manage such sudden build up of people and to compensate the family of the victims.

"Cannot the @RailMinIndia forecast this? Take early action? Monitor every minute with tech to prevent such build up? This is bad management in Delhi and very distressing. They treat citizens like cattle. Pl educate your staff and officers how to manage such sudden build up. Human life is very very precious," Pai shared on X.

He added that the accident is the result of poor management by the Railways ministry, which has the technology and financial capability to prevent such incidents. "IR has money, tech, all facilities but this is very bad management and that too in Delhi which has everything! @AshwiniVaishnaw @narendramodi @PMOIndia Pl have a detailed protocol how to manage such sudden build up of people. We cannot have people losing their precious lives. Pl compensate them with a monthly annuity of at least Rs 25000 for life to the family!" he posted.

More than a dozen people were also injured in the stampede at the railway station which witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station. On Sunday, a senior railway official said the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a footover bridge.

Railways have announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede. Those seriously injured will get Rs 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries 1 lakh, the railways said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the loss of lives in the stampede.

It is speculated that delays in train departures and the sale of 1,500 general tickets every hour may have created a chaotic situation at the New Delhi Railway station.

