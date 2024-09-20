'Kriya karam karna rah gaya tha': Ashneer Grover’s Rs 1 crore EY snub video stirs storm, upsets Harsh Goenka

An old video of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has resurfaced amidst discussions around workplace culture following the death of Ernst & Young (EY) employee Anna Sebastian Perayil, allegedly due to overwork.

In the video, Grover explains why he left EY on his first day, despite being offered a ₹1 crore package. "I walked into the office, looked around, and pretended to have chest pain to get out," he is seen as saying, describing the office as lifeless and referring to the employees as "mare huwe" (dead) and "laash" (corpses).

Grover in the video further argues that the most productive offices are often labeled as toxic, stating, "If anyone is saying an office has a toxic culture, then that one is the best."

His remarks, advocating for what he sees as productive work environments, have drawn sharp criticism, particularly in light of the tragedy at EY.

Billionaire industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the video on X, criticizing Grover for promoting a toxic work culture. "It's baffling to see anyone advocate for a toxic environment," Goenka wrote, adding the hashtag #AnnaPerayil.

His reaction came shortly after Anna, a 26-year-old chartered accountant at EY’s Pune office, reportedly died after enduring extreme work pressures. Anna’s mother, in a heartfelt letter, blamed overwork for her daughter’s death.

The grieving mother also pointed out that no one from EY attended the funeral and called for a reassessment of the company's work culture. "I hope my letter will bring real change so that no other family has to suffer what we have," she wrote.

In response to the incident, EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani issued a statement, expressing his commitment to fostering a healthier workplace. "I am absolutely committed to nurturing a harmonious workplace, and I will not rest until that objective is accomplished," he wrote on LinkedIn. He also expressed regret over the absence of EY representatives at Anna's funeral, calling it "completely alien to our culture."